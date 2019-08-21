Policemen directed to take part in activities in flood-hit areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (r) Arif Nawaz Khan on Wednesday directed the police officials to take active role in rescue activities in flood-hit areas.

He said that police of Kasur and Pakpattan with the riverine districts should help people in rescue activities.

He directed that flood relief camps should be established in flood-affected areas besides providing rescue activities, adding that police teams should keep on patrolling in villages and populated areas near river banks.

The IG stressed officials to ensure a close coordination with other institutions in rescue activities and perform their duties with commitment and dedication.