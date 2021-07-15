UrduPoint.com
Policemen Given Cash Prizes,certificates

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 02:25 PM

Regional Police Officer, Sargodha Region, Ashfaq Khan on Thursday awarded cash prizes worth Rs 571,000as well as commendation certificates to 187 policemen for their outstanding performance

Addressing a ceremony, RPO Sargodha said that the Police department would continue the policy of reward and punishment. He assured that competent, honest and brave police officials/officers were the asset of the department and they would always be encouraged and rewarded. "This policy would help build image of the police department", the RPO said.

