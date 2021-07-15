Policemen given cash prizes,certificates

Regional Police Officer, Sargodha Region, Ashfaq Khan on Thursday awarded cash prizes worth Rs 571,000as well as commendation certificates to 187 policemen for their outstanding performance

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer, Sargodha Region, Ashfaq Khan on Thursday awarded cash prizes worth Rs 571,000as well as commendation certificates to 187 policemen for their outstanding performance.

Addressing a ceremony, RPO Sargodha said that the Police department would continue the policy of reward and punishment. He assured that competent, honest and brave police officials/officers were the asset of the department and they would always be encouraged and rewarded. "This policy would help build image of the police department", the RPO said.