Policemen honored for best performance

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Thursday Tuesday gave away certificates of appreciation to policemen for their outstanding performance.

According to police, those who received commendation certificates included Station House Officer(SHO) Karri Khaisor police station Salim Abbas Shah, HC Muhammad Farooq, HC Muhammad Idrees, DFC Muhammad Tufail and Constable Matiullah.

The DPO said that awarding commendation certificates would further encourage them to continue the same hard work and diligence in the line of duty.

He said the police force of the district was playing an effective role and fought at the front line to maintain law and order.

He appreciated the recipient of the certificates and was of the view that those awards would inspire their colleagues to earn similar recognition by dint of best performance.