UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policemen Honored With Commendation Certificates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:36 PM

Policemen honored with commendation certificates

:The district police have arrested several narcotics dealers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession during ongoing crackdown against narcotics.

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The district police have arrested several narcotics dealers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession during ongoing crackdown against narcotics.

Circle Officer Malik Sher Akbar Khan and his team raided various places in Wazir sub division areas and arrested several accused besides seizing narcotics.

District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi gave away commendation certification certificates to policemen and personnel of formerly known Khasadar force for conducting successfully crackdown against drug mafia.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Afridi From

Recent Stories

Special court directs Musharraf to record his stat ..

4 minutes ago

China unveils decision on strengthening military d ..

4 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

4 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to set up rehabilitation centres ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Visit Ba ..

4 minutes ago

Avalanche kills three shepherds in Astore

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.