Policemen honored with commendation certificates

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The district police have arrested several narcotics dealers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession during ongoing crackdown against narcotics.

Circle Officer Malik Sher Akbar Khan and his team raided various places in Wazir sub division areas and arrested several accused besides seizing narcotics.

District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi gave away commendation certification certificates to policemen and personnel of formerly known Khasadar force for conducting successfully crackdown against drug mafia.