Policemen In Capital To Use Body Cams For Gaining Public Trust

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Policemen in Capital to use body cams for gaining public trust

Islamabad Police have decided to place cams on uniform of policemen for restoring public faith in law enforcement which would be provided to the law enforcers within two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have decided to place cams on uniform of policemen for restoring public faith in law enforcement which would be provided to the law enforcers within two weeks.

The best thing about police uniform cameras is that they would capture images of law enforcement encounters with members of the public, including suspects, witnesses and passersby.

The recordings help keep all parties honest and allow them to gain some confidence in one another, knowing that anything anyone says about the interaction can later be verified.

Police source said that these cameras would be connected with Safe City Project while several complaints about policemen especially serving at police pickets would be automatically resolved, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said.

Twenty cameras would be purchased initially and to be provided mainly to policemen within two weeks serving at pickets.

These would be provided to cops serving at police stations in later phase. The IGP said that this initiative would help to ensure Islamabad safe city further.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

