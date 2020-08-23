UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policemen In Karachi Continue To Test COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 02:10 PM

Policemen in Karachi continue to test COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Eighteen cops belonging to Karachi Police Department tested COVID-19 positive during past two days, said a spokesman here Sunday.

In a statement, he said 3315 policemen had been registered to be inflicted with the infection since March this year while 2999 have fully recovered,18 could not survive and that 298 were still under treatment.

About those managed to recover he said 50 cops reported absolute recovery during past two days.

According to the police department spokesman department was taking absolute care of its men inflicted with the condition with due care towards their respective family members.

Related Topics

Karachi Police March Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

&#039;UAE endeavouring for peace and love to preva ..

14 hours ago

FO rejects media reports over SROs regarding sanc ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.