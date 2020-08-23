Policemen in Karachi continue to test COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Eighteen cops belonging to Karachi Police Department tested COVID-19 positive during past two days, said a spokesman here Sunday.

In a statement, he said 3315 policemen had been registered to be inflicted with the infection since March this year while 2999 have fully recovered,18 could not survive and that 298 were still under treatment.

About those managed to recover he said 50 cops reported absolute recovery during past two days.

According to the police department spokesman department was taking absolute care of its men inflicted with the condition with due care towards their respective family members.