UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policemen Injured By Protestors Get Compensation

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:48 PM

Policemen injured by protestors get compensation

City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth Wednesday visited Nishtar Hospital to express good wishes to police officials injured in attack by protesters and handed them compensation cheques

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth Wednesday visited Nishtar Hospital to express good wishes to police officials injured in attack by protesters and handed them compensation cheques.

Accompanying SSP Operations Captain (Retd) Syed Zeeshan Haidar and DSP HQ Haidar Hussain, the CPO enquired about the condition of the injured policemen and prayed for their early recovery.

Those who were left injured following attack by protestors included DSP Cantonment Jam Muhammad Saleem, SHO Mumtazabad Muhammad Akram Bhatti, SHO Gulghasht Bashir Ahmad Haraj, head constable Muhammad Waseem, constables Haidar Hussain, Ziaullah, Muhammad Rashid and others.

The CPO met all injured policemen one by one and praised them for their patience, bravery and sincerity. He said the police department would stand by all its brave officials in difficult times.

The CPO handed over cheque worth Rs 40,000 to each of the injured policeman. The officials thanked the CPO and reiterated their commitment to continue to perform duty to protect life and property of the people.

It may be noted that the protesters had tortured police officials and officers leaving them injured few days ago in Multan, police spokesman said. Police department was bearing the expenses for treatment of injured policemen, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Attack Police Rashid May All

Recent Stories

Two colonies sealed, state land retrieved

26 seconds ago

Renowned intellectual Anwer Maqsood, veteran actor ..

23 minutes ago

DC directs to ensure implementation on price lists ..

27 seconds ago

London High Court Rejects Ex-Yukos Shareholders' L ..

20 minutes ago

Masks, social distancing by 60% people may curb Co ..

30 seconds ago

Karoonjhar Range district Tharparkar has about 26 ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.