Policemen injured by protestors get compensation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth Wednesday visited Nishtar Hospital to express good wishes to police officials injured in attack by protesters and handed them compensation cheques.

Accompanying SSP Operations Captain (Retd) Syed Zeeshan Haidar and DSP HQ Haidar Hussain, the CPO enquired about the condition of the injured policemen and prayed for their early recovery.

Those who were left injured following attack by protestors included DSP Cantonment Jam Muhammad Saleem, SHO Mumtazabad Muhammad Akram Bhatti, SHO Gulghasht Bashir Ahmad Haraj, head constable Muhammad Waseem, constables Haidar Hussain, Ziaullah, Muhammad Rashid and others.

The CPO met all injured policemen one by one and praised them for their patience, bravery and sincerity. He said the police department would stand by all its brave officials in difficult times.

The CPO handed over cheque worth Rs 40,000 to each of the injured policeman. The officials thanked the CPO and reiterated their commitment to continue to perform duty to protect life and property of the people.

It may be noted that the protesters had tortured police officials and officers leaving them injured few days ago in Multan, police spokesman said. Police department was bearing the expenses for treatment of injured policemen, he added.