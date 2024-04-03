Policemen Injured In Dera Receive Relief Cheques
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The district police provided relief cheques to two policemen who sustained injuries in a terrorist attack within Darazinda police station in November last year.
According to a police spokesman, the relief was extended in line with directives of District Police Officer(DPO) Nasir Mahmood Khan.
He said that DSP Headquarters, Dera Awar Khan, and focal person Shuda desk person Muhammad Imran provided the cheques to Assistant Sub-Inspector(ASI) Alam Sher and Constable Fazalur Rehman who were injured in a terrorist attack on an oil and gas exploration company at Darazinda area.
It is pertinent to mention that the attack took place on November 7, 2023, in which two personnel were killed and two injured.
