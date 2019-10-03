UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policemen Killing Cases Transferred From Special Branch To CTD

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:26 PM

Policemen killing cases transferred from Special Branch to CTD

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday ordered to transfer cases of all police officers and officials killed during 2011 -2012 to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday ordered to transfer cases of all police officers and officials killed during 2011 -2012 to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

In a meeting presided over by the IGP at the Central Police Office (CPO), the Sindh Police Chief directed to transfer the cases of police killings from Crime Branch to the CTD.

He also formed a Committee to be headed by Deputy IGP (CTD) Abdullah Sheikh which would deal with the pending cases of policemen killing.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam instructed to apprehend all the suspects and their facilitators involved in killings of policemen besides putting their Names in the list of proclaimed offenders.

He also ordered to submit details of all such cases including the number of cases, suspects punished for their involvement in thesecases and causes of the cases pending.

Related Topics

Sindh Police All From

Recent Stories

Kalimat Foundation donates 2,000 books to Al Zaata ..

29 minutes ago

Flydubai introduces Split Scimitar Winglets on Boe ..

44 minutes ago

Sultan bin Ahmed opens Sharjah Ruler Hot Air Ballo ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan v Sri Lanka T20Is - Pre-series press conf ..

57 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Practice and pre-match press ..

1 hour ago

Imran shines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s victory ove ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.