Policemen killing cases transferred from Special Branch to CTD

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday ordered to transfer cases of all police officers and officials killed during 2011 -2012 to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

In a meeting presided over by the IGP at the Central Police Office (CPO), the Sindh Police Chief directed to transfer the cases of police killings from Crime Branch to the CTD.

He also formed a Committee to be headed by Deputy IGP (CTD) Abdullah Sheikh which would deal with the pending cases of policemen killing.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam instructed to apprehend all the suspects and their facilitators involved in killings of policemen besides putting their Names in the list of proclaimed offenders.

He also ordered to submit details of all such cases including the number of cases, suspects punished for their involvement in thesecases and causes of the cases pending.