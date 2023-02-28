Policemen performance appreciated in Lahore

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday said that officers and personnel who diligently performed their duties were valuable assets of the department so all possible measures were being taken to encourage them at every level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday said that officers and personnel who diligently performed their duties were valuable assets of the department so all possible measures were being taken to encourage them at every level.

The IG Punjab directed that the investigation of important cases across the province should be carried out to the logical conclusion as soon as possible with effective supervision and no effort should be spared to get these criminals strictly punished.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the protection of life and property of the citizens and selfless service was prime duty of Punjab police and the officers and employees who fulfilled this duty with hard work, honesty and sincerity were doing their duties in true sense.

He expressed these views while giving certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to Lahore and Faisalabad police officers at the Central Police Office.

According to the details, IG Punjab Dr.

Usman Anwar encouraged 14 officers and personnel of Lahore and Faisalabad police with CC1 certificates and cash rewards for arresting the accused of heinous crimes through excellent investigation.

The police team that arrested the accused in the blind murder case during a robbery at a shop in Raiwind area of Lahore was awarded with commendation certificate and cash reward. The performance of the police team that arrested two suspects involved in the abduction and murder of a citizen in Badami Bagh Lahore was appreciated.

The police team was awarded certificates of appreciation for arresting three accused involved in the murder of a former professor of Punjab University in Azam Garden.

In Faisalabad, four officials of the Dolphin team were awarded certificates of appreciation for arresting the accused in dangerous dacoities, while in Lahore, the police team that arrested five accused who attacked the former MPA were given cash rewards and certificates of appreciation.