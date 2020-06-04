UrduPoint.com
'Policemen Performing Duties On Front Line Against COVID-19 Pandemic'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 06:36 PM

'Policemen performing duties on front line against COVID-19 pandemic'

Additional IGP Operations Punjab Inam Ghani has said that policemen across the province were performing duties on front line without caring their lives to save people from coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional IGP Operations Punjab Inam Ghani has said that policemen across the province were performing duties on front line without caring their lives to save people from coronavirus.

He said that hundreds of cops had been affected by coronavirus but the morale of the force was high, adding that police personnel were always ready to render sacrifices for protection of public.

He said that in a fight against coronavirus pandemic, mutual cooperation of other institutions along with individual efforts was also necessary.

He expressed these views during a meeting with CEO SKB engineering and construction Kamal Nasir Khan at Central Police Office, on Thursday.

Kamal Nasir acknowledged efforts and sacrifices of Punjab police for being on the front line against coronavirus pandemic and also provided 100,000 face masks and 500 liter hand sanitizers for police employees.

Kamal Khan also paid homage to martyrs of police and said determination of Police force in this fight against virus was a precedent for other institutions.

Later, Addl IG operations Inam Ghani thanked SKB engineering and construction on behalf of IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir and said that these face masks and hand sanitizers would be used for protection of Police employees from COVID-19.

