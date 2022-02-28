UrduPoint.com

Policemen Praised For Excellent Security Arrangements During PSL 7 Matches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Policemen praised for excellent security arrangements during PSL 7 matches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab, Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday appreciated the policemen including CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations and CTO Lahore to ensure excellent security arrangements during PSL 7 matches.

Congratulating the Lahore Qalandar for winning PSL final, the IG Punjab said the real victory in the final match of PSL had been achieved by the Pakistani nation and cricket fans.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that successful conduct of PSL had been made possible with the cooperation of Lahore Police, Traffic Police, District Administration, Intelligence Agencies and citizens.

The IG Punjab said that special cooperation of cricket fans and 'Zinda Dalan-e-Lahore' with Traffic Police was commendable, adding that police personnel, traffic warden, lady personnel, special branch personnel and Safe City Authority team deserved all the credit for successful organization of the mega event who worked round the clock for arranging security and provision of facilities cricket players, match officials and fans.

Appreciating the duty and spirit of service of the women personnel, the IG Punjab said that lady personnel by performing their duties side by side with men during the mega event proved that female personnel of Punjab Police were no less than anyone.

He said that revival of cricket in Pakistan was the result of collective efforts of all. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Punjab police were also making full security arrangements for visit of Australia cricket teamto Pakistan and foolproof security arrangements would be made for Pak-Australia series matches inRawalpindi and Lahore so that spectators could enjoy cricket matches to the fullest, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Police Australia Punjab Pakistan Super League Visit Traffic Lahore Qalandars Women Event All

Recent Stories

Wrapping a Phenomenal Pre-order Phase, realme 9i G ..

Wrapping a Phenomenal Pre-order Phase, realme 9i Goes on Sale in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani n ..

Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani national from Ukraine

36 minutes ago
 UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Funct ..

UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Functioning and Working of Drug & P ..

36 minutes ago
 Indians who sent fake threatening message to Austr ..

Indians who sent fake threatening message to Australian player exposed

45 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL s ..

Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL success

1 hour ago
 Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafi ..

Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafia queen

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>