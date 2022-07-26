UrduPoint.com

Policemen Rendered Sacrifices To Protect People: IGP

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Tuesday said that Punjab police were the force of more than 1500 great martyrs as the brave sons of nation always sacrificed their lives for the protection of lives and wealth of people

He expressed these views while speaking after the funeral prayer of Constable Zeeshan Ali Shaheed at Police Lines Headquarters, Jhelum.

He said that the brave constable of Punjab police, Jhelum, Zeeshan Ali also joined the great martyrs today, whose eternal sacrifice was a torch for the entire force.

The IG said that the eternal sacrifices of martyrs like Constable Zeeshan were a source of pride for the police department, adding that the best welfare of the martyred families was among his top priorities.

Faisal Shahkar directed DPO Jhelum to keep in close touch with the family of Constable Zeeshan Ali and provide all possible support to them.

It may be mentioned here that police Constable Zeeshan was martyred this morning in Doultala area of Jatli police station, Rawalpindi, while Head Constable Humayun was seriously injured in the incident.

In the funeral prayers, other officers and large number of police jawans including RPO Rawalpindi Region, CPO Rawalpindi and DPO Jhelum were present.

