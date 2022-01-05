UrduPoint.com

Policemen Responsible To Eradicate Crimes: SSP

Published January 05, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A real policeman was responsible to uphold professionalism in discharge of duties and to work for maintaining a crime-free society, said SSP Operation.

Awarding commendable certificates among best performers of the district police, SSP Operation Haroon Rasheed said that a policy of reward and punishment was being followed to encourage honest and dutiful officers.

He said that the purpose of pursuing reward and punishment was meant to enhance efficiency and performance of police force. He directed all the policemen to take stern action against criminals to ensure peace and tranquility in the society.

Haroon said that police department always served indiscriminately for protection of lives and properties of the masses. He said a crackdown against drug peddlers and street criminals would continue till its logical conclusion.

