Policemen rewarded for outstanding performance

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday congratulated the probationers who achieved prominent positions during the training and awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday congratulated the probationers who achieved prominent positions during the training and awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation.

In this regard, in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, the top ten sub-inspectors of the 6th probationer and the ASIs of the 61st probationer were awarded prizes.

The IG Punjab awarded a total of 154 TSIs and TASIs with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation, including 13 female personnel. Among the recipients of awards were officials from all regions including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Bahawalpur.

The IG Punjab while addressing the probationer officers and officials who received the awards said that after completing the professional training, the probationers should ensure that they fulfilled their duties with hard work and sincerity.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the experience and professional skills gained during the training should be used for the best performance of duties and no effort should be spared to solve the problems of the citizens.

He said that the training curriculum had been upgraded for the best professional training of the police force so that they could come to the field and fulfill the duty of serving and protecting the citizens in a better way.

DIG Headquarters Punjab, Humayun Basheer Tarar, AIG Training, Faisal Mukhtar and AIG Discipline, Ahsan Saifullah and other officers were also present in the ceremony.