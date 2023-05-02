UrduPoint.com

Policemen Rewarded For Outstanding Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Policemen rewarded for outstanding performance

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday congratulated the probationers who achieved prominent positions during the training and awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday congratulated the probationers who achieved prominent positions during the training and awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation.

In this regard, in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, the top ten sub-inspectors of the 6th probationer and the ASIs of the 61st probationer were awarded prizes.

The IG Punjab awarded a total of 154 TSIs and TASIs with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation, including 13 female personnel. Among the recipients of awards were officials from all regions including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Bahawalpur.

The IG Punjab while addressing the probationer officers and officials who received the awards said that after completing the professional training, the probationers should ensure that they fulfilled their duties with hard work and sincerity.

Dr Usman Anwar said that the experience and professional skills gained during the training should be used for the best performance of duties and no effort should be spared to solve the problems of the citizens.

He said that the training curriculum had been upgraded for the best professional training of the police force so that they could come to the field and fulfill the duty of serving and protecting the citizens in a better way.

DIG Headquarters Punjab, Humayun Basheer Tarar, AIG Training, Faisal Mukhtar and AIG Discipline, Ahsan Saifullah and other officers were also present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Police Punjab Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala All From Best Top

Recent Stories

President hopes for positive outcome from govt-PTI ..

President hopes for positive outcome from govt-PTI talks

1 minute ago
 Govt to establish education city in South Wazirist ..

Govt to establish education city in South Waziristan: Official

1 minute ago
 Air Moldova Announces Suspension of Flights Due to ..

Air Moldova Announces Suspension of Flights Due to Financial Difficulties

2 minutes ago
 Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

56 minutes ago
 US to Send 50-60 Airmen to Australia for Training ..

US to Send 50-60 Airmen to Australia for Training on E-7 Aircraft in June - Air ..

3 minutes ago
 Work on banks of Amri Indus Bridge to be completed ..

Work on banks of Amri Indus Bridge to be completed within 2-3 months: NA told

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.