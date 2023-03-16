UrduPoint.com

Policemen Sacrifice Lives For Maintaining Peace: IGP Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 10:23 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Thursday said that police officers and Jawan had sacrificed their lives to maintaing peace in the province

He expressed these views while visiting the house of police constable Khudai Nazar who was martyred in the Bolan blast a few days ago and expressed his condolences to the martyr's family.

DIG Quetta Captain (Rtd) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar and others were also present on the occasion.

The IGP assured all possible support to the family of the martyr and said that the martyr lives forever and the police force stands with his heirs.

He said: "We will provide all possible support to the children and families of the martyr. The purpose of our visit is to tell the family of the martyr that their sacrifice is the debt of this nation, he said.

He said that the martyr has attained the status of martyrdom while performing his duties, the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain, the martyrs were our national heroes.

On this occasion, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul eternal peace and grant courage and strengthen to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

