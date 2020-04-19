Policemen served notices for drawing amount from BISP

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla, Malik Ejaz Sunday served notices to policemen for getting financial assistance from Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The policemen served notices were included three Inspectors, five Sub Inspectors, seven Assistant Sub Inspectors, 27 Head Constables, 73 Constables, 182 personnel of Special Police Force, two clerics and four Class IV.

The notices were served as the amount drawn was meant for the assistance of destitute moreover the unlawful act was against the discipline and existing government service rules. The cops were given a time period of seven days to submit an answers failing which departmental action would be taken against them.