Policemen Showing Bravery During Terrorist Attacks Honoured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Policemen showing bravery during terrorist attacks honoured

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The policemen who demonstrated bravery, valour and diligence while fighting terrorists during the terrorist attacks were honoured at a ceremony held at the office of Regional Police Officer (RPO), DI Khan.

RPO Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti distributed commendation certificates and cash prizes among the brave policemen.The RPO said that the sacrifices offered by the Jawans would not go waste, rather they would prove to be an example for the others to emulate.

RPO Satti said that it was a tradition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to encourage its officers and officials who showed bravery while performing their duties.

He said the entire KP Police were in high spirits and ready to face any eventuality with full determination.

The terrorists would be defeated at all costs, and the writ of law would be established, he vowed.

He vowed that writ of law would be established at all cost and the society would be made citadel of peace.

The Regional Police Officer categorically made it clear that those targeting the custodian of law would not be spared and would be dealt with strictly.

He directed the police officers present on the occasion to tighten the noose around the neck of the killers and bring them to justice at the earliest.

