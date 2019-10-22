Policemen suspended for showing poor performance in Rawalpindi

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Faisal Rana on Tuesday suspended two station house officers for showing negligence in controlling crime in their beats

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ):City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Faisal Rana on Tuesday suspended two station house officers for showing negligence in controlling crime in their beats.

According to police spokesman, the policemen identified as SHO police station Murree and SHO Ganjmandi had been suspended and were directed to report in Police Lines.

Departmental inquiries would be initiated against the SHOs who had been suspended and in the light of the findings of inquiries, punishment would be awarded according to law.

Meanwhile, the City Police Officer (CPO) has deployed six Station House Officer SHOs including Naeem Akhtar, Israr Satti, Nazeer Ahmed, Ahsan Tanveer, Sajid Mehmood, Mirza Shakil at Murree, Ganjmandi, Mandar,Cantt, Bani, Rata Amral respectively while Inspector Javed Iqbal as PSO to CPO.