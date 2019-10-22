UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policemen Suspended For Showing Poor Performance In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:57 PM

Policemen suspended for showing poor performance in Rawalpindi

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Faisal Rana on Tuesday suspended two station house officers for showing negligence in controlling crime in their beats

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ):City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Faisal Rana on Tuesday suspended two station house officers for showing negligence in controlling crime in their beats.

According to police spokesman, the policemen identified as SHO police station Murree and SHO Ganjmandi had been suspended and were directed to report in Police Lines.

Departmental inquiries would be initiated against the SHOs who had been suspended and in the light of the findings of inquiries, punishment would be awarded according to law.

Meanwhile, the City Police Officer (CPO) has deployed six Station House Officer SHOs including Naeem Akhtar, Israr Satti, Nazeer Ahmed, Ahsan Tanveer, Sajid Mehmood, Mirza Shakil at Murree, Ganjmandi, Mandar,Cantt, Bani, Rata Amral respectively while Inspector Javed Iqbal as PSO to CPO.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Murree Bani Pakistan State Oil Company Limited

Recent Stories

Rival Libyan Armies Disregard Laws of War - Watchd ..

1 minute ago

PTI govt ready to hold talks with opposition: Gove ..

20 minutes ago

President briefs dignitaries about Kashmir issue, ..

20 minutes ago

Syria's Kurdish Units to Be Pushed Back From 18-Mi ..

22 minutes ago

2 children killed as Amnesty accuses Libya armed g ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Turkey Adopt Memorandum on Situation in Sy ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.