Policemen to assist WASA teams for recovering unpaid bill

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The teams of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) recovering the unpaid water bills from the consumers accompanied by the police.

The spokesman of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) informed here on Friday, at the request of Director General HDA Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also Deputy Commissioner of the district, 4 policemen had been given at the disposal of WASA.

He added that the police team had been under the control of Director Finance and Commercial Noor Muhammad Talpur who headed the recovery task force of WASA.

The spokesman said the police would not only aid WASA in the recovery of bills, but also in the actions against the commercial use of water supplied for domestic purposes as well as the excess use of water by businesses, especially the construction industry.

The WASA advised the consumers to pay the water and drainage bills to enable the agency to improve its services.