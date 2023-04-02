Policemen to be promoted on merit : IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken a positive step to resolve the long-standing issue of promotion of traffic wardens and sent the summary of 506 new posts of senior traffic wardens to the government of Punjab for approval.

He said that the departmental promotion as per merit and seniority was the basic right of every police officer and official which they would get in any case.

According to the details, hundreds of wardens serving in major districts of the province, including the provincial capital Lahore, would be promoted to the next scale. As many as, 271 wardens in Lahore, 90 in Rawalpindi, 75 in Faisalabad, 45 in Multan and 25 in Gujranwala would become senior traffic wardens while no additional expenses would be incurred on the government exchequer due to the abolishment of old vacant seats.

The IGP said that paving the way for career promotion would boost the morale of all wardens and improve the traffic management across the province. He directed the traffic wardens to perform their duties more diligently than before and along with issuance of license, be courteous to the citizens on the roads and do not leave any effort in the smooth flow of traffic.

He said that with the approval of the new posts, the service structure of the traffic wardens would be strengthened and they would ensure that they perform their duties with more hard work, diligence and dedication.