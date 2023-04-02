UrduPoint.com

Policemen To Be Promoted On Merit : IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Policemen to be promoted on merit : IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken a positive step to resolve the long-standing issue of promotion of traffic wardens and sent the summary of 506 new posts of senior traffic wardens to the government of Punjab for approval.

He said that the departmental promotion as per merit and seniority was the basic right of every police officer and official which they would get in any case.

According to the details, hundreds of wardens serving in major districts of the province, including the provincial capital Lahore, would be promoted to the next scale. As many as, 271 wardens in Lahore, 90 in Rawalpindi, 75 in Faisalabad, 45 in Multan and 25 in Gujranwala would become senior traffic wardens while no additional expenses would be incurred on the government exchequer due to the abolishment of old vacant seats.

The IGP said that paving the way for career promotion would boost the morale of all wardens and improve the traffic management across the province. He directed the traffic wardens to perform their duties more diligently than before and along with issuance of license, be courteous to the citizens on the roads and do not leave any effort in the smooth flow of traffic.

He said that with the approval of the new posts, the service structure of the traffic wardens would be strengthened and they would ensure that they perform their duties with more hard work, diligence and dedication.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Police Punjab Traffic Rawalpindi Gujranwala All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UAE will voluntarily cut oil output by 144,000 bpd ..

UAE will voluntarily cut oil output by 144,000 bpd from May through year-end: Su ..

1 hour ago
 Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to ..

Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to drive growth in Emerging Asia

2 hours ago
 Nearly 70 countries are still contaminated by mine ..

Nearly 70 countries are still contaminated by mines, innocent people continue to ..

2 hours ago
 West Zone Group contributes AED10mn to ‘1 Billio ..

West Zone Group contributes AED10mn to ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

2 hours ago
 RTA opens two bridges, one tunnel under Falcon Int ..

RTA opens two bridges, one tunnel under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in education technology exhibitio ..

UAE participates in education technology exhibition in London

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.