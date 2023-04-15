UrduPoint.com

Policemen To Be Rewarded On Performance Basis: Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Policemen to be rewarded on performance basis: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Saturday said that transparent accountability under first reward then punishment was the main component of his policy so there would no delay in departmental action against those found guilty of deliberate negligence or carelessness.

The IGP said in his message to the officers and personnel with excellent performance during duty that the policemen who protect the life and property of the citizens and restrain the anti-social elements would be given more cash rewards and certificates of appreciation.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that this year more than 2,000 officers and personnel posted in different districts of the province had been given Rs 50 million cash and CC1 for excellent performance.

He directed the police force to become a strong wall in front of dacoits, bandits, thieves, miscreants, thugs and oppressors and to protect the life and property of the citizens, serve the people and deliver justice to them immediately.

