Policemen warned against corrupt practices

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada on Friday held an introductory meeting with police officers, stressing the importance of protecting citizens' lives and property.

The meeting was attended by senior police officers including SPs, ASPs, and DSPs where they briefed the DPO about their respective divisions and responsibilities.

According to the police spokesman, DPO Sahibzada outlined key directives for the police force, saying that police officers should remain vigilant and dedicated to their duties, particularly in maintaining law and order.

He made it clear that any officer or personnel found involved in corrupt practices such as corruption, NCP smuggling and drug-related crimes would face stern action.

DPO Sahabzada also directed that the issues faced by police personnel stationed at various police stations and checkpoints should be addressed promptly, prioritizing their welfare.

He underscored the importance of routine patrolling and snap-checking but cautioned officers to avoid causing any inconvenience to the public during these activities.

He also urged the officers to treat all citizens with respect and courtesy, particularly those visiting police stations for assistance.