UrduPoint.com

Policemen Welfare Among Top Priorities: IGP

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Policemen welfare among top priorities: IGP

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Friday said that the best welfare of the police personnel who performed duties for protecting life and property of public was among his top priorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Friday said that the best welfare of the police personnel who performed duties for protecting life and property of public was among his top priorities.

He said the department would not leave any officer or official alone who fell ill during duty. He directed all the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province to take care of subordinate officials and ensure timely measures for the treatment of those who fell ill in the line of duty.

The IGP said that the police force performed its duty in a harsh environment so all possible measures should be taken for their proper welfare, adding that it was responsibility of supervisory officers to provide the best professional environment to the personnel during duty, so RPOs, DPOs should take steps to increase the efficiency and welfare of the force under personal supervision.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar briefed that financial assistance was being provided to the officials and their families suffering from various disorders and in this regard, those serving in different districts of the province had been given financial assistance.

An aid amount of more than 7.8 million had been released for 27 employees and their families, he said and added that this amount had been given to the officials serving in all the districts of the province in the form of medical expenses, which they and their families could use for treatment of kidney transplant, heart disease, cancer and other diseases.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Cancer All From Best Top Million

Recent Stories

Myanmar junta chief says military open to negotiat ..

Myanmar junta chief says military open to negotiations with Suu Kyi after her tr ..

29 seconds ago
 EU backs new monkeypox jab method to stretch suppl ..

EU backs new monkeypox jab method to stretch supply

31 seconds ago
 Security Problem 'Will Be Solved' if Zaporizhzhia ..

Security Problem 'Will Be Solved' if Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Demilitarized - ..

34 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt taking measures to promote sports ..

Balochistan govt taking measures to promote sports activities: Khalil George

36 seconds ago
 PCGA demands compensation for rain-affected cotton ..

PCGA demands compensation for rain-affected cotton growers

3 minutes ago
 Chinese President Planning to Meet With Putin at S ..

Chinese President Planning to Meet With Putin at SCO Summit in September - Repor ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.