LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A three-day health screening camp would be set up at Central Police Office for welfare of police personnel and to provide them with free medical tests.

Police employees would be able to undergo diagnostic tests and medicines of infectious diseases such as Hepatitis A, B, C and TB would be provided to them.

According to the IGP office, the three-day health screening camp would be started with the support of the Primary and Secondary Health Care Department. In the camp which would continue from Dec 13 to 15 and employees would be screened for diabetes, high blood pressure, respiratory diseases, mental problems and PCR test.

AIG Admin Amara Athar said that providing the best welfare and all possible facilities to the police human resource and force was the first priority.

The employees posted at Central Police Office would get the facility of free tests and medicines for various diseases, she added. The AIG Admin said that such measures would continue in the future to provide all possible facilities to police employees during duty.