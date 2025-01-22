Police,private Organization Ink MOU
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 07:05 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Punjab Police and a private organization was held at the Central Police Office.
Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, and Founder of the private organization, Ghazi Taimour, signed the MOU.
According to the details, the private organization "Lahore Ka Ravi" will highlight the historical and cultural significance of Punjab Police’s ancient buildings. The project, titled "Protection of History," will begin in Lahore and will later be expanded to other cities of Punjab.
Addressing the occasion, IG Punjab said citizens would be provided awareness about history and associated traditions of Punjab Police buildings through recreational and educational tours and activities.
The IG Punjab also mentioned that the organization will arrange bus tours to highlight the historical importance of police stations in Lahore, and similar efforts will be made to identify and beautify historically significant police stations in cities like Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, and other towns.
The ceremony was also attended by DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat, AIG Discipline Ammara Athar, ASP Defence Circle Sheher Bano, and other senior officers.
