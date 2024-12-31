Police have intensified their efforts to eliminate crime in the city, conducting successful operations against robbery, theft, and drug trafficking during the year 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Police have intensified their efforts to eliminate crime in the city, conducting successful operations against robbery, theft, and drug trafficking during the year 2024.

According to police sources, Gulgasht Division apprehended 131 members of 51 criminal gangs, recovering stolen and looted items worth over Rs 40 million, including cars, tractors, motorcycles, gold jewelry, mobile phones, and cash. The police have also recovered a large quantity of drugs, including 39 kilograms of hashish, seven kilograms of heroin and 3,534 liters of liquor, along with 71 weapons used in criminal activities. Several police stations in Multan played key roles in decreasing crime ratio through comprehensive actions against criminals.

During the actions, Old Kotwali Police arrested 19 gang members, recovering stolen goods worth Rs 1.48 million, Saddar Police detained 26 suspects, recovering valuables of Rs four million while Bahauddin Zakariya Police apprehended nine suspects, recovering over Rs one million in stolen goods and multiple firearms.

Meanwhile, Budhla Sant Police arrested 11 gang members, recovering items worth Rs 5.4 million, including stolen vehicles and livestock. Alpa Police arrested 10 suspects, recovering valuables worth Rs 6.3 million, while Qadirpur Raan Police apprehended 30 gang members and seized items valued at Rs 7.4 million. Gulgasht Police detained 26 suspects and recovered Rs 7.4 million worth of stolen goods, including cars.

Under the guidance of City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar and with assistance from senior officers, police teams utilized advanced technology and professional expertise to trace and apprehend the criminals. Dogar praised the team's efforts and emphasized ongoing operations to ensure public safety. He also returned recovered items to the rightful owners, who expressed their gratitude and commended the police for their dedicated efforts.