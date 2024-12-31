Open Menu

Police's Major Crackdown Against Crime Yields Significant Results

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM

Police's major crackdown against crime yields significant results

Police have intensified their efforts to eliminate crime in the city, conducting successful operations against robbery, theft, and drug trafficking during the year 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Police have intensified their efforts to eliminate crime in the city, conducting successful operations against robbery, theft, and drug trafficking during the year 2024.

According to police sources, Gulgasht Division apprehended 131 members of 51 criminal gangs, recovering stolen and looted items worth over Rs 40 million, including cars, tractors, motorcycles, gold jewelry, mobile phones, and cash. The police have also recovered a large quantity of drugs, including 39 kilograms of hashish, seven kilograms of heroin and 3,534 liters of liquor, along with 71 weapons used in criminal activities. Several police stations in Multan played key roles in decreasing crime ratio through comprehensive actions against criminals.

During the actions, Old Kotwali Police arrested 19 gang members, recovering stolen goods worth Rs 1.48 million, Saddar Police detained 26 suspects, recovering valuables of Rs four million while Bahauddin Zakariya Police apprehended nine suspects, recovering over Rs one million in stolen goods and multiple firearms.

Meanwhile, Budhla Sant Police arrested 11 gang members, recovering items worth Rs 5.4 million, including stolen vehicles and livestock. Alpa Police arrested 10 suspects, recovering valuables worth Rs 6.3 million, while Qadirpur Raan Police apprehended 30 gang members and seized items valued at Rs 7.4 million. Gulgasht Police detained 26 suspects and recovered Rs 7.4 million worth of stolen goods, including cars.

Under the guidance of City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar and with assistance from senior officers, police teams utilized advanced technology and professional expertise to trace and apprehend the criminals. Dogar praised the team's efforts and emphasized ongoing operations to ensure public safety. He also returned recovered items to the rightful owners, who expressed their gratitude and commended the police for their dedicated efforts.

Related Topics

Multan Police Technology Mobile Drugs Vehicles Jewelry Robbery Saddar Criminals Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, a ..

Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during ..

4 minutes ago
 Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahra ..

Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8

15 minutes ago
 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to ze ..

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv

7 minutes ago
 OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effecti ..

OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 1

8 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year

15 minutes ago
 SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence

SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence

5 minutes ago
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to t ..

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to tighten noose around criminals

5 minutes ago
 Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surg ..

Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surged by 57%: Sultan Al Jaber

30 minutes ago
 4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones ..

4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered

5 minutes ago
 Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Divisio ..

Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visits N ..

5 minutes ago
 Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful s ..

Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful sessions in 2024

5 minutes ago
 Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German ..

Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German election

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan