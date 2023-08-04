DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan on Friday observed "Police Martyrs Day" to pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

In this regard, ceremonies were held at those districts where DPOs, senior police officials, jawans and families of police's martyrs and Ghazis participated and expressed admiration and respect to the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs.

Fateh Khawani was also arranged at police stations and offices to pray for the departed souls and peace and prosperity of the country.

In Dera Ismail Khan, a main ceremony was held at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines where District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani was chief guest.

Children of the martyrs paid their respects to the police martyrs by presenting speeches and tableaus, highlighting their sacrifices.

Addressing the ceremony, DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani paid rich tributes to the everlasting sacrifices of police martyrs and added, "today we are sitting in the atmosphere of peace due to the sacrifices of the martyrs and Ghazis." In Tank, a grand ceremony was held at DRC Hall of the Police Tank Office, in which District Police Officer(DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed addressed as a chief guest.

School children paid their respects to the police martyrs by presenting speeches.

DPO Tank said KP Police had played a leading role in the war against terrorism and from the top officers to the soldiers, everyone had shed their blood for this holy motherland.

He said that August 4 was the day for renewal of commitment to be ready for sacrifices in the way of protection of people's lives and property.

"Our doors are always open for the families of martyrs and they will never be left alone under any circumstances," he remarked.

South Waziristan Police also organized a ceremony in Wana, Lower Waziristan under the leadership of DPO South Farmanullah (PPM) to commemorate and pay tribute to the martyred policemen.

DIGFC South, Commandant SWS Wana, DC Lower, AC Wana, local leaders, scholars, heirs of martyrs and media persons attended in large numbers.

Speaking at the event, the speakers appreciated and acknowledged the sacrifices of the police, saying that the local elders stand by the side of the police and other law enforcement agencies.

The heirs of the martyrs expressed their determination that we will not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the country.

Gifts were distributed among police officers and heirs of martyrs.

In the end, a special prayer was offered for the martyrs and for the safety of the country and the peace of the region.