Police's Promotion Board Meets

Published July 19, 2023

The police department has decided to extend and regularize the contracts of its nine differently-abled Class IV employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The police department has decided to extend and regularize the contracts of its nine differently-abled Class IV employees.

In this regard, a promotion board meeting of the Lahore police was held here on Wednesday with SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir in the chair.

It was agreed in the meeting to regularize 206 police station assistants and senior station assistants serving at the front desks of various police stations.

In connection with this development, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana asked them to uphold the institutional reputation through their hard work and exemplary performance, with public service as their foremost objective.

Meanwhile, the police department was proactively addressing the job-related matters of the employees to ensure that they may not face any difficulty, he added.

The meeting was attended by SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf, SSP (Investigations)Anoosh Masood Ch., and SP (Security Division) Khalid Mehmood Afzal.

