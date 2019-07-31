UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police's Responsibility To Protect Life And Property Of Masses: DPO

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:16 PM

Police's responsibility to protect life and property of masses: DPO

District Police Officer of Okara, Jahanzeb Nazir Khan Wednesday said it was the major responsibility of police to protect the life and property of masses

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :District Police Officer of Okara, Jahanzeb Nazir Khan Wednesday said it was the major responsibility of police to protect the life and property of masses.

Addressing the citizen at open court, he said that citizen should cooperate with police and police should talk to the people with respectful manner.

He underlined that without the support of masses police could not eliminate the crime from society and arrest the gangs.

Replying to the public complaints, DPO has promised with citizen that very soon the allies of top gang would be arrested.

He mentioned that open courts are major source for providing quick justice and masses could easily interact different concerned departments adding that grand operation would be launched against anti-social elements to provide safe and protective environment to the citizen.

A large number of people including men, women and youth were participated the session of open court and registered their complaint to the concerned departments.

/378

Related Topics

Police Okara Women From Top Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan HC to explore markets in UK retail stores ..

43 seconds ago

Iqra Aziz’s sister writes the most heartwarming ..

16 minutes ago

Turkish military shipments arrived at Syria border ..

2 minutes ago

Construction of approach road to Shiekh Badin help ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP)-Pos ..

2 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.