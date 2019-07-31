(@imziishan)

District Police Officer of Okara, Jahanzeb Nazir Khan Wednesday said it was the major responsibility of police to protect the life and property of masses

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :District Police Officer of Okara, Jahanzeb Nazir Khan Wednesday said it was the major responsibility of police to protect the life and property of masses.

Addressing the citizen at open court, he said that citizen should cooperate with police and police should talk to the people with respectful manner.

He underlined that without the support of masses police could not eliminate the crime from society and arrest the gangs.

Replying to the public complaints, DPO has promised with citizen that very soon the allies of top gang would be arrested.

He mentioned that open courts are major source for providing quick justice and masses could easily interact different concerned departments adding that grand operation would be launched against anti-social elements to provide safe and protective environment to the citizen.

A large number of people including men, women and youth were participated the session of open court and registered their complaint to the concerned departments.

/378