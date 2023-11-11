Open Menu

Police's SI Embraces Martyrdom During Exchange Of Fire With Ladi Gang Dacoits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2023 | 08:44 PM

A sub-inspector Punjab Police embraced martyrdom while another three sustained injuries during exchange of fire between police personnel and dacoits of Ladi gang at Shadi Lund area, about 22 kilometer away from Dera Ghazi Khan city, on Saturday

According to official sources, Responding to an incident of dacoity, In-charge Shadi Lund picket sub-inspector Rizwan Mehboob took immediate action and managed to encircle the dacoits. The dacoits opened fire at the police team. In exchange of fire, sub-inspector Rizwan Mehboob embraced martyrdom however another three police officials including ASI Iqbal, Head Constable Tahir and Constable Mazhar became injured.

A dacoit was also shot dead by the police.

After getting information, some more police officials led by DPO Mohiuddin rushed to the site and took part in the operation against the dacoits. The identity of the deceased dacoit is yet to be ascertained.

Commissioner DG Khan Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir also visited hospital and met the injured police officials. The police personnel are stated stable by doctors, said Commissioner Nasir Bashir.

