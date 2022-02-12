Polices traces blind murder case of Advocate Taif Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police traced the blind murder case of Advocate Taif Khan and initially, two female suspects involved in the murder have been arrested, SSP Operations Haroon Rashid told media men here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police traced the blind murder case of Advocate Taif Khan and initially, two female suspects involved in the murder have been arrested, SSP Operations Haroon Rashid told media men here on Saturday.

The victim's brother and sister are also involved in the murder, Police said.

The arrested women accused include (G) wife of Jamil and (S) daughter Jamil. The arrested women called the slain advocate to the scene under the pretext.

Advocate's car was set on fire to cover up the incident. The slain advocate had a financial dispute with his brother and sister. A special team has been formed to arrest the accused brother and sister involved in the incident, SSP Operations Haroon Rashid said.