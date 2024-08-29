Open Menu

Police’s Two Officials Transferred

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Services and General Administration Department Punjab has notified transfer of two officials

of the Bahawalpur police and posted them at Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab.

A notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department (Coordination Wing),

the Punjab government said consequent upon approval of the chief minister Punjab, following

officials/officers are transferred with immediate effect and their services are placed at the disposal Directorate

General, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab for their further posting

in Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab.

Farrukh Javed, DSP No. C/1276, present place of posting Bahawalpur Region

and Abdul Ghaffar, Police Inspector, B/149, present place of posting Bahawalpur

Region.

