Police’s Two Officials Transferred
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Services and General Administration Department Punjab has notified transfer of two officials
of the Bahawalpur police and posted them at Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab.
A notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department (Coordination Wing),
the Punjab government said consequent upon approval of the chief minister Punjab, following
officials/officers are transferred with immediate effect and their services are placed at the disposal Directorate
General, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab for their further posting
in Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab.
Farrukh Javed, DSP No. C/1276, present place of posting Bahawalpur Region
and Abdul Ghaffar, Police Inspector, B/149, present place of posting Bahawalpur
Region.
