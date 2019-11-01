Policewomen trained in weapon handling

As many as 37 policewomen, deputed at different police stations, police lines and security divisions, have been given training of weapon handling and firing

According to police sources on Friday, the firing practice was organised as per the directions of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Khan.

SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain said on the occasion that objective of firing practice was to enhance professional skills of the policewomen. He said the role of policewomen was laudable for establishing law and order.