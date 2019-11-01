UrduPoint.com
Policewomen Trained In Weapon Handling

Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:48 PM

As many as 37 policewomen, deputed at different police stations, police lines and security divisions, have been given training of weapon handling and firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 37 policewomen, deputed at different police stations, police lines and security divisions, have been given training of weapon handling and firing.

According to police sources on Friday, the firing practice was organised as per the directions of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Khan.

SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain said on the occasion that objective of firing practice was to enhance professional skills of the policewomen. He said the role of policewomen was laudable for establishing law and order.

More Stories From Pakistan

