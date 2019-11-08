Policewomen Trained In Weapon Handling
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:08 PM
As many as 30 policewomen deputed in different police stations, police lines and security divisions were imparted training of weapon handling
According to the police sources on Friday, the firing practice was organised as per the direction of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Khan.
SP Headquarters Syed Qarar Hussain, speaking on the occasion, said the objective of firing practice was to enhance professional skills of the personnel.