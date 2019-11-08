UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policewomen Trained In Weapon Handling

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:08 PM

Policewomen trained in weapon handling

As many as 30 policewomen deputed in different police stations, police lines and security divisions were imparted training of weapon handling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 30 policewomen deputed in different police stations, police lines and security divisions were imparted training of weapon handling.

According to the police sources on Friday, the firing practice was organised as per the direction of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Khan.

SP Headquarters Syed Qarar Hussain, speaking on the occasion, said the objective of firing practice was to enhance professional skills of the personnel.

Related Topics

Firing Police Weapon

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates 7600 liter ..

3 minutes ago

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry invited t ..

3 minutes ago

PTI's vision of Naya Pakistan follows Iqbal's phil ..

3 minutes ago

Kisan platform to help in overcoming exploitation ..

3 minutes ago

Trade markets vital to replace smuggling as employ ..

8 minutes ago

MCL organises Mehfil-e-Milad

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.