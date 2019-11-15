Policewomen trained in weapon handling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 28 policewomen deputed in different police stations, police lines and security divisions have been imparted training of weapon handling and firing

According to the police sources on Friday, the firing practice was organised as per the direction of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Khan.

SP Headquarters Syed Qarar Hussain, speaking on the occasion, said the objective of the firing practice was to enhance professional skills of the personnel.