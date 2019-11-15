UrduPoint.com
Policewomen Trained In Weapon Handling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:42 PM

Policewomen trained in weapon handling

As many as 28 policewomen deputed in different police stations, police lines and security divisions have been imparted training of weapon handling and firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 28 policewomen deputed in different police stations, police lines and security divisions have been imparted training of weapon handling and firing.

According to the police sources on Friday, the firing practice was organised as per the direction of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Khan.

SP Headquarters Syed Qarar Hussain, speaking on the occasion, said the objective of the firing practice was to enhance professional skills of the personnel.

