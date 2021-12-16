UrduPoint.com

Policies Needed To Empower Rural Women: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:09 PM

Policies needed to empower rural women: Minister

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Thursday said policies were needed to be formulated a forum to establish gender equality and empower women especially rural women

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Thursday said policies were needed to be formulated a forum to establish gender equality and empower women especially rural women.

While speaking as chief guest at a function organized by the Research and Development Foundation on the occasion of International Banking Day, he said rural women needed to be given opportunities to move forward and there was a need to raise awareness among them.

The event was organized to encourage rural women to start small businesses, said a news release issued here.

He said women involved in agriculture sector should be brought forward. The Sindh government had launched several schemes to promote rural women.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said there was also a need to provide business awareness to rural women as development was not possible without their participation.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Agriculture Women Commerce Event Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

25 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

37 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

40 minutes ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

55 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.