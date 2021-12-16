Policies needed to empower rural women: Minister

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Thursday said policies were needed to be formulated a forum to establish gender equality and empower women especially rural women

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Thursday said policies were needed to be formulated a forum to establish gender equality and empower women especially rural women.

While speaking as chief guest at a function organized by the Research and Development Foundation on the occasion of International Banking Day, he said rural women needed to be given opportunities to move forward and there was a need to raise awareness among them.

The event was organized to encourage rural women to start small businesses, said a news release issued here.

He said women involved in agriculture sector should be brought forward. The Sindh government had launched several schemes to promote rural women.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said there was also a need to provide business awareness to rural women as development was not possible without their participation.