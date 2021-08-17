UrduPoint.com

Policies Should Be Made To Meet Current Human Needs, Requirement : Governor

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Tuesday it was important that all policies should be made to meet current human needs and be formed according to the requirements of the time

He expressed these views while addressing at the meeting of during a briefing on the performance of Loralai university .

During the briefing Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Shahnawaz Ali, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdul Malik Tareen and Registrar Dr. Abdul Razaq were also present.

The governor said creating partnership between the academy and the market was vital according to social needs.

He said that with the establishment of Loralai University, students of nearby districts would also reap the benefits of higher education.

He said plantation of thousands of trees on the university campus during the tree planting campaign was a positive measure.

The governor said focus should be given to latest quality research in higher education institutions to cope speedy changing of the world.

