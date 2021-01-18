Policing being made digitalized to ensure service delivery: DIG

On the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, effective use of information technology is being made to improve the working and security of Punjab Police branches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :On the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani, effective use of information technology is being made to improve the working and security of Punjab Police branches.

In this regard, DIG Tele and Transport Punjab Ahmed Arsalan Malik and SSP Sadiq Ali Dogar on Monday inaugurated a visitor management system to improve security in Qurban Police Lines.

Under this state-of-the-art visitor management system, all the persons entering the Qurban police line would be required to ensure biometric. Due to the computerized system, no unauthorized person would be allowed to enter the sensitive police offices and an uninterrupted monitoring and surveillance would also be continued on entry and exit points.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the DIG Tele and Transport Punjab said that the security of Qurban Police Line has been computerized and software developed by PITB has been installed to improve and upgrade the security system.

He said that employees of Qurban Police Line are the asset of department and their safety is the first priority.

This state-of-the-art software would be able to keep a complete record of all visitors entering the Police Qurban Lines, which would not only improve the security of the lines but also provide better guidance and facilities to the incoming visitors to solve their problems, he added.