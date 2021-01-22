UrduPoint.com
Policing Culture To Be Improved Through Policy Of Merit, Friendly Culture: IGP

Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Friday expressed his commitment to improve the typical policing culture by ensuring policy of merit and introducing friendly police ecology in the city.

Speaking here at Police Darbar, he said that `Thana Culture' in Islamabad would be changed and Station House Officers and Muharrars at police stations would be appointed through tests and interviews.

The IGP said that public issues would be automatically resolved at the level of police stations through appointments on merit.

He said that today's Darbar is dedicated to martyrs of Islamabad police, their children, widows, mothers and sisters. "The martyrs of Islamabad police sacrificed their lives for the country and nation and they would be remembered forever," the IGP maintained.

He thanked Allah Almighty for giving him opportunity to lead the best police force of Pakistan. He said that every police personnel should be thankful to Allah who selected him/her for the service to people and the authority/power should be used to facilitate them.

The Islamabad police chief said that funds would be issued to police stations and strict implementation on policy of free registration of crime would be ensured. He said that immediate registration of First Information Report (FIR) is right of every citizen and no compromise would be made on it.

He said that issues of police personnel would be resolved on priority and their morale would be boosted through encouragement over good performance.

The IGP urged the police officials to stand with him for changing typical police environment and adopt decent attitude with those complainants visiting policing stations.

He said that promotion system in the department would be improved and pending promotions would be made soon. The IGP directed Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to take steps for community policing and hold open kutcheries in their respective areas on regular basis. He asked senior police officials to hold `Ardal Room' on weekly basis and listen to their subordinates.

The Islamabad police chief asked to focus on sports activities for the policemen and make teams of police in various games which may represent the force in various tournaments.

The postings and transfers of policemen should be made through a defined mechanism, the IGP said and directed all police departments including traffic police and special branch to further improve their performance.

The Islamabad police chief urged the cops to work with dedication and honesty and keep the prestige of police uniform. Later, he mingled with police officials and jawnas and had a group photo with them.

