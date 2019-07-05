Policing culture to be improved with focus on public service: IGP

Islamabad Police would completely change the stereotype `thana' culture and to ensure friendly environment in the city where people can interact with the police without any fear and hesitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police would completely change the stereotype `thana' culture and to ensure friendly environment in the city where people can interact with the police without any fear and hesitation.

It was stated by Inspector General of Islamabad Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar while addressing policemen in `Police Darbar' here at Police Line Headquarters. DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Headquarters), Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and officials as well as Jawans of Security, Traffic, Operation and Logistic Division were also present on the occasion.

The IGP initially listened the problems of policemen following which he immediately directed to resolve them.

He appreciated DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and his team including SPs Investigation & Saddar, DSP CIA Hakim Khan for resolving `Farishta murder case' and said that Islamabad police would continue efforts to eradicate crime and provide maximum relief to citizens.

He said that more than 150 policemen participated in the investigation process and won laurel for the force by resolving this case.

The IGP categorically directed all police officials to focus on resolving public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

He stressed for decent attitude of policemen with public for success in policing affairs and said citizens should be behaved in polite manner because this gesture can address their grievances to a maximum level.

He urged all cops to serve the people with dedication and exercise their authority given by Almighty Allah for the services to the people. The IGP expressed his determination to change policing and `thana' culture and ensure public friendly environment in all police stations.

He lamented over the attitude of a policeman who delayed registration of case regarding missing of Farishta.

He directed to ensure immediate registration of cases on public complaints. The option of Rule 182 is open and action is being taken against police officials under it. He said that cases of section 22A has reduced from thousands to hundreds while role of police in model courts is appreciable.

The police chief said that policemen in uniform represents the whole force and each personnel should do utmost efforts for good image of the force.

He said a policy of zero tolerance against corruption would be pursued as this menace seriously undermines the country.

He asked to demonstrate honest attitude in the whole affairs and to be sincere with the country which is our basic identity.

An accountability cell has been set up in police department and action is being taken against those involved in dereliction of duties.

He said Islamabad Police have initiated several projects for the welfare of its staff and as a sequel of efforts to ensure implementation on them, the personnel of the force would be provided better facilities in field and routine life.

He said projects for the welfare of policemen was his priority and further steps would be taken for encouragement to policemen.

He also ensured to provide better working environment to law enforcers and also envisaged a set of measures for improvement of their performance.

Islamabad police force is cognizant of challenges and every problem will be countered through capacity building of the force and cooperation of the community, he added.

Later, the IGP mingled with police officials as well as jawans and hoped for their brilliant performance in future.

The father of Farishta also attended the ceremony and appreciated the cooperation and performance of Islamabad police.