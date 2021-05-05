Policy, administrative measures needed to raise standard of science and technology institutions

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Wednesday said policy and administrative reforms are required to raise the standard of science and technology institutions up to international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Wednesday said policy and administrative reforms are required to raise the standard of science and technology institutions up to international level.

He was speaking while chairing the first meeting regarding the restructuring of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The minister said that science and technology institutions must adapt to modern requirements and international standards must be ensured in all institutions.

In this regard, policy and administrative reforms are needed, Shibli Faraz said.

The minister said that manpower will be recruited in the science and technology departments according to their qualifications and capabilities.

The minister observed that the role of research and development is very important for the progress of science and technology. "We have to promote a culture of research and development in our institutions", Shibli Faraz Shibli Faraz said that research and development should be linked to institutional funding along with continuous scrutiny.

He said that research and development needs to be driven by consumer needs.

"We need to educate our youth on emerging technologies and new initiatives need to be encouraged", he added.