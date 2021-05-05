UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policy, Administrative Measures Needed To Raise Standard Of Science And Technology Institutions

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:23 PM

Policy, administrative measures needed to raise standard of science and technology institutions

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Wednesday said policy and administrative reforms are required to raise the standard of science and technology institutions up to international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Wednesday said policy and administrative reforms are required to raise the standard of science and technology institutions up to international level.

He was speaking while chairing the first meeting regarding the restructuring of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The minister said that science and technology institutions must adapt to modern requirements and international standards must be ensured in all institutions.

In this regard, policy and administrative reforms are needed, Shibli Faraz said.

The minister said that manpower will be recruited in the science and technology departments according to their qualifications and capabilities.

The minister observed that the role of research and development is very important for the progress of science and technology. "We have to promote a culture of research and development in our institutions", Shibli Faraz Shibli Faraz said that research and development should be linked to institutional funding along with continuous scrutiny.

He said that research and development needs to be driven by consumer needs.

"We need to educate our youth on emerging technologies and new initiatives need to be encouraged", he added.

Related Topics

Technology Progress All

Recent Stories

German car sales up in April but market still stra ..

1 minute ago

Covid Indian variant detected in Kenya: health min ..

1 minute ago

Trump calls online bans, including by Facebook, 't ..

2 minutes ago

PITB, S&IT sign agreement to promote freelancing t ..

2 minutes ago

GB govt to enhance skills of educated youth: Minis ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt and Turkey draw closer

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.