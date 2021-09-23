UrduPoint.com

Policy 'Assign To Work At JMPC' Announced To Fill Vacant Posts

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Realizing the shortage of medical officers at Jinnah Post-graduate Medical Center (JPMC) Karachi, the Ministry of Health Sindh, government of Sindh has made criteria to fill the vacant posts of medical officers.

According to the notification issued here on Thursday, Postgraduates from JPMC would be preferred for work at JMPC,however, they must be recommended by the concerned professor.

In addition, the preference will be given who served at BHU for three years in home district, the notification stated.

Besides, under the wedlock policy, the candidates would also be allowed to work at JMPC.

On other hand, Younger Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh has expressed the reservations over this policy. Representative of YDA JMPC Sindh, Dr. Kaleem Khoso told APP that the vacant posts of medical officers at JMPC should be filled by transferring or posting of officers working in other departments or hospitals in the Sindh province.

