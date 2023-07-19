Policy being devised for early disposal of cases in courts: CJ IHC

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq on Wednesday said that a policy was being introduced for early disposal of cases in the high court and lower courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq on Wednesday said that a policy was being introduced for early disposal of cases in the high court and lower courts.

He said that shifting of 'kacheheri' to judicial complex G-11 was a milestone which would help to address the problems of lower courts.

He stated this during his visit to the press room of IHC along with Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. President Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) Rizwan Qazi, Vice President Farah Mahjabeen, Secretary Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry, former president IHCJA Asad Malik, Awais Yousafzai, Saqib Bashir, former general secretary Fiaz Mehmood and others were also present on the occasion.

The chief justice said that we were considering setting up a judicial academy at the chief justice block of the old building of IHC. However, family courts would be set up in other parts of the building where recreational facilities would be ensured for the children to give them a pleasing environment beyond family conflicts.

The chief justice IHC also issued instructions regarding the construction of shades at the place dedicated to cameramen. Justice Tariq Mehmood on the occasion said that the media should focus on highlighting the problems of the public.