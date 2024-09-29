Policy being formulated to regularize CBP employees up to Grade-VI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Cantonment Boards of Pakistan (CBP) has formulated a new recruitment policy to regularize its contract employees from Grade-I to VI.

A statement issued here on Sunday stated that scrutiny committees are being constituted on a regional level under the chairmanship of the respective CEO of the board.

The CEO would submit the final list to Regional Directors after scrutinizing the applications.

A new policy has been approved and issued by the Director General, Military Land and Cantonment. All Regional Directors have been informed about the policy.

It was said that appointments in Cantonment Boards are regulsrized under the Pakistan Cantonment Service Rules, 1956.