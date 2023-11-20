Open Menu

Policy Decisions On Major Issues, Mandate Of An Elected Govt: Solangi

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Policy decisions on major issues, mandate of an elected govt: Solangi

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that it was the mandate of an elected government to make policy decisions on major national issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that it was the mandate of an elected government to make policy decisions on major national issues.

Responding to a motion suggesting that State Bank take steps to demonetize Rs 5000 currency note, as a reason of inflation and corruption, he said: "Can the government, with limited duration and powers, should make policy decisions? It would be appropriate if we wait for the next parliament to decide on the issue.

"

He called for a comprehensive debate on the important issue in the presence of the caretaker Finance Minister.

The minister said Rs 5000 current notes were issued in May 2006, and currently, around 905 million currency notes of Rs 4525 billion were in circulation in the country.

Solangi clarified that the State Bank of Pakistan issued or discontinued currency notes as per the State Bank Act.

He also said that during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the SBP had been granted more autonomy.

APP/zah-muk

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption State Bank Of Pakistan Parliament Bank May Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem J ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan meets DG WHO

5 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal joins IPP

Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal joins IPP

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Police wins Tchoukball Championship

Punjab Police wins Tchoukball Championship

5 minutes ago
 GEW aims to help students focus on job creation: S ..

GEW aims to help students focus on job creation: Saqib Rafiq

5 minutes ago
 All arrangements for transparent conduct of MDCAT ..

All arrangements for transparent conduct of MDCAT finalized

15 minutes ago
 MNSUET, Emerson University sign MoU to share resea ..

MNSUET, Emerson University sign MoU to share research facilities

15 minutes ago
IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

15 minutes ago
 SCCI, Iranian diplomat agree to further strengthen ..

SCCI, Iranian diplomat agree to further strengthen Pak-Iran trade ties

15 minutes ago
 Saim, Khurram Shahzad make to Australia-bound 18-m ..

Saim, Khurram Shahzad make to Australia-bound 18-member Test squad

15 minutes ago
 Govt committed to ensure children's inclusive deve ..

Govt committed to ensure children's inclusive development, safety, education & h ..

7 minutes ago
 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Muslim peers start of ..

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Muslim peers start official visits to UNSC permanen ..

7 minutes ago
 Outsider Javier Milei triumphs in Argentina presid ..

Outsider Javier Milei triumphs in Argentina presidential election

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan