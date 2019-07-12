Policy devised to address pending complaints: OPC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, chairing a meeting to review weekly progress , said that a comprehensive policy had been devised to address the pending complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

OPC Director General Ahsan Waheed briefed the meeting about performance of the Commission and the administrative issues.

The OPC commissioner said that constitution of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) was a positive step towards expeditious disposal of pending complaints.

Javed Iqbal Bokhari, while highlighting the use of Information Technology, instructed the officers to create WhatsApp group for close coordination with the people concerned.

The officers were also directed to address the complaints of overseas Pakistanis received via PM's Pakistan Citizens Portal on priority basis.