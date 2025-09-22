Policy for recruitment against land allocation for schools abolished; KP Assembly told

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Provincial education Minister Faisal Tarkai here Monday said that the policy of allocating land for schools by the local population in exchange for recruitment on Class-IV posts is being completely abolished.

The government will allocate funds in the upcoming Annual Development Program to purchase land for school construction.

During a session in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, PML-N member Amina Sardar presented a call-to-attention notice, stating that the building of a girls' school in Galiyat, Abbottabad, is near completion, but some work remains due to non-payment to the contractor.

As a result, classes have not yet started. She urged that steps be taken to commence classes soon.

Education Minister Faisal Tarkai responded that the construction cost of the middle school in Abbottabad was 37.95 million, of which 33.4 million has already been spent. An additional 4 million will be released soon. He assured landowners who gave land for Class-IV appointments that they would still be accommodated on a priority basis.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati said that constructing a school can cost up to 100 million. If the government wants to build a school at a particular location, it should purchase the land and hire people of its choice. These land-for-job arrangements are political tactics; however, where commitments have already been made, they should be honored.

The Education Minister reiterated that in the next ADP, funds will be allocated specifically for land acquisition for schools, and the government intends to move away from the land-in-exchange-for-jobs system.

Meanwhile, Khalid Khan presented a call-to-attention notice, stating that on September 14, a man named Kamran allegedly killed his wife over a domestic dispute. Her body was brought to Tangi Hospital for post-mortem, but due to the absence of staff, the body remained unattended for two hours.

It was later revealed that 22 staff members of Tangi hospital were assigned to other preferred locations.

He demanded an inquiry into the incident and the shortage of staff. Health Advisor Ehtesham said that recruitment for vacant positions is underway and that steps are being taken to address the shortage of doctors. TheMedical Superintendent of Tangi has been suspended, and a formal inquiry is in progress.

Additionally, PML-N member Sobia Shahid presented a call-to-attention notice regarding the incident on August 18 in Dawari Bala, Swabi, where a lightning strike resulted in loss of precious lives and destruction of homes. She said that after the incident, the Assistant Commissioner formed a committee of his own choosing and gave Rs. 1 million per house to a few individuals.

However, the affected families have not been allowed to rebuild their homes on the same sites. She demanded that compensation be given according to government policy and that the victims be allowed to rebuild their homes.

MPA Ranjeez Ahmed from Swabi said that after the incident, the administration reached the site promptly. The committee is still working, and the victims are satisfied with the government's response. The government is giving Rs. 1 million for completely destroyed homes and Rs. 300,000 for partially damaged ones. He assured that those who haven't received compensation yet will also be paid.

Housing Minister Amjad Ali said that no injustice should be done to anyone who hasn't received compensation. The Chief Minister has doubled the financial aid for the victims. Compensation for 450 martyred individuals has been paid, and funds for the reconstruction of homes have also been distributed.

On the request of the concerned member, the Speaker referred the call-to-attention notice to the standing committee.