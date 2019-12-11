UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policy For Special Education To Be Announced: Provincial Minister For Special Education, Chaudhary Muhammad Akhlaq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Policy for Special education to be announced: Provincial minister for Special Education, Chaudhary Muhammad Akhlaq

Provincial minister for Special Education, Chaudhary Muhammad Akhlaq said that first-ever policy for Special education would be announced after approval from next cabinet meeting

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial minister for Special Education, Chaudhary Muhammad Akhlaq said that first-ever policy for Special education would be announced after approval from next cabinet meeting.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with international disability day here on Wednesday,Ch Akhlaq said that new policy based on international standards would be tabled in next cabinet meeting for approval.

He said that the purpose of framing policy was to provide skill based training to the children so that they could get more oppertunities.

The minister said that various computer courses would also introduce in institutions,adding that independent allocation of funds would also be made for Special education department in next Punjab budget.

He said that service structure of the special education department has also been devised so that the staff of the department could perform their duties in better way.

On the occasion,CM advisor Javed Akhtar Ansari, parliamentary secretary Nadeem Qureshi, special education officials, teachers and scores of children were present.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Budget From Cabinet

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

28 minutes ago

Polls tighten on eve of Britain's Brexit election

22 minutes ago

Directives issued to probe matter of clash between ..

22 minutes ago

Germany to Provide Financial Support to Citizens A ..

22 minutes ago

Lawyers Assault Hospital in Pakistan's Lahore, Att ..

22 minutes ago

Turkey Not Fulfilling Obligations on Stabilization ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.