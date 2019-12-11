Policy for Special education to be announced: Provincial minister for Special Education, Chaudhary Muhammad Akhlaq

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial minister for Special Education, Chaudhary Muhammad Akhlaq said that first-ever policy for Special education would be announced after approval from next cabinet meeting.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with international disability day here on Wednesday,Ch Akhlaq said that new policy based on international standards would be tabled in next cabinet meeting for approval.

He said that the purpose of framing policy was to provide skill based training to the children so that they could get more oppertunities.

The minister said that various computer courses would also introduce in institutions,adding that independent allocation of funds would also be made for Special education department in next Punjab budget.

He said that service structure of the special education department has also been devised so that the staff of the department could perform their duties in better way.

On the occasion,CM advisor Javed Akhtar Ansari, parliamentary secretary Nadeem Qureshi, special education officials, teachers and scores of children were present.