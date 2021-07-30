UrduPoint.com
Policy Formed To Monitor Progress On PSDP Projects, PM Informed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The government has formulated a comprehensive strategy to monitor the pace of development work and the efficient use of funds after a 40 percent increase in the amount allocated for development projects in the current financial year 2021-22.

This was informed in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan held here on Friday on the effective use of Public Service Development Programme.

The prime minister in his remarks said the priority of the government was to ensure proper utilization of public taxes.

He said steps should be taken to bring automation in the system, adding that measures like e-tendering were of fundamental importance to eradicate corruption.

He emphasized improvement in functioning of ministries and in utilization of resources by categorizing the projects.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Umar Ayub Khan, Special Assistants Malik Amin Aslam, Dr Faisal Sultan and relevant senior officials. Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen participated through video-link.

The meeting was informed that in order to expedite the pace of development work, the process of disbursement of funds had been simplified to ensure continuity of projects.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the funds spent during the last financial year.

It was highlighted that the overall utilization rate of funds was 104 percent which indicated that full progress had been made on development works.

The meeting was informed that 70 percent funds had been allocated for ongoing development projects and 30 percent for new projects. A total of 351 development projects are being ensured with full funding for completion.

Regarding the automation of procedures involved, the meeting highlighted that PC-I and PC-II had been fully computerized. Also, the secretaries of all ministries will present cash and work plans by July 31.

The meeting was also briefed on the progress on e-procurement and e-payment system.

The Ministry of Planning will submit to the Prime Minister a quarterly report on the progress of these initiatives.

